The Union Ministry of Defence spokesperson denied that militants had kidnapped a soldier from his home in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

“Clarification. Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, Budgam are incorrect,” the spokesperson tweeted. “Individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided.”

Reports had said that militants allegedly abducted Mohammad Yasin Bhat from his home at Qazipora, Chadoora when he was on leave. A group of two or three armed militants barged into Bhat’s house around 8.45 pm on Friday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Central Kashmir) VK Birdi told The New Indian Express. “The militants abducted the soldier at gunpoint and fled from the spot,” he added.

Bhat belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infrantry regiment of the Indian Army and is on leave from February 26 to March 30, the Hindustan Times reported.

In June 2018, militants kidnapped and murdered 44 Rashtriya Rifles soldier Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb’s bullet-ridden body was found in Pulwama’s Gooso village on June 14. The Indian government awarded him the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.