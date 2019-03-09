The Supreme Court on Friday warned the Haryana government that it will be “in trouble” if it has “done anything” to the Aravalli hills or forest area by passing amendments to the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900.

“We are concerned with Aravalli,” a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said, according to PTI. “If you are doing anything with Aravalli or Kant Enclave, you will be in trouble. If you are doing anything with forest, you will be in trouble. We are telling you this.”

On March 1, the court had criticised the Haryana government for passing amendments that opened thousands of acres of land to real estate and non-forest activity in the Aravallis. “It is really shocking,” the bench said. “You are destroying the forest. It is not permissible. You are not supreme and supreme is the rule of law.”

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Haryana government to demolish illegal constructions in forest areas of the Aravalli hills.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government, told the court that the Legislative Assembly has passed the bill, but it has not yet become an Act. He added that he will satisfy the court that the amendments to the Punjab Land Preservation Act had not been carried out with a motive to “help somebody”. Mehta said he will file a copy of the amendments in the court.

The Supreme Court posted the matter for hearing next in the first week of April.