The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday claimed that INX Media co-founder Peter Mukerjea was the “silent killer” of his wife Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena Bora.

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, following which her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Raigad, Maharashtra. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested after the case came to light in 2015, and has been in jail since.

Peter Mukerjea, also arrested in the case, had moved a bail application in November last year before special Central Bureau of Investigation judge JC Jagdale, PTI reported. On Friday, CBI special prosecutor Bharat Badami opposed the bail plea, saying the agency has enough evidence to prove Peter Mukerjea’s role in the conspiracy to kill Bora.

“Peter knew everything...he was not a statue of the family,” Badami said. “He took no step when Rahul [Peter Mukerjea’s son and Bora’s fiancee] was desperately asking about Sheena...Peter is the silent killer of Sheena Bora.” If Peter Mukerjea is released on bail, he may try to influence Rahul Mukerjea, who is yet to depose before the court, the CBI argued.

The agency’s lawyer also rejected Peter Mukerjea’s contention that he was in London when Bora was murdered, the Hindustan Times reported. “When 26/11 happened, [Lashkar-e-Taiba chief] Hafiz Saeed was in Pakistan,” he said. “Same way, [Mukerjea] cannot say he was in London and not a part of criminal conspiracy.”

Apart from Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai had been arrested in the case. Rai has turned approver for the CBI.

The court said the next hearing will be held on March 11.