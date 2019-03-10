Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday claimed in view of the Lok Sabha elections in April and May, there could be another “Pulwama-like attack” organised within a couple of months, PTI reported. He also said that Assembly elections in four states were due when the terror attack in Pathankot took place in 2015, implying there was a connection.

Thackeray criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suggesting that the result of the dogfight between Indian and Pakistani air forces could have been different if the Indian side was equipped with Rafale jets.

“If the prime minister himself says that results would have been better had the country had Rafale jets, it was an insult to our jawans,” Thackeray said while addressing party workers on the 13th Foundation Day of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Disputing that terrorists were killed in the air raids, Thackeray said had that been the case, Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman would not have been allowed to return home from captivity by Pakistan.

Thackeray claimed political leaders were lying to win elections. “In a bid to win upcoming elections, there will be another Pulwama like attack carried out within the next 1 to 2 months, and once again all these lectures about patriotism will begin,” he said, according to PTI.

He said the strike will be organised to divert peoples’ attention from problems to patriotism as the Narendra Modi government has failed in all their policies, IANS reported.

The MNS leader also alleged that the intelligence agencies had been warned about a terror attack before Pulwama tragedy, however, they had ignored it. “In December, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had met his Pakistani counterpart in Bangkok,” he said. “Who will tell us what transpired at the meeting?”

Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibilty for the attack. On February 26, the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. A day after the cross-border strike, India and Pakistan engaged in aerial skirmishes.

Thackeray clarified that no talks were under way for an alliance with any political party in Maharashtra for upcoming elections, PTI reported. “I am not a [Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh chief Prakash] Ambedkar or a [All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin] Owaisi to hold discussions on two to three seats,” he said. “I will soon announce if we will be fighting the Lok Sabha elections.”