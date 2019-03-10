The Election Commission will announce the poll dates for the upcoming General Elections on Sunday at 5 pm, it said. The dates will be announced at a press conference in Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Election dates were announced for the previous Lok Sabha polls on March 4, 2014. The delay in announcement of dates this time had led to much speculation. Congress leader Ahmed Patel had claimed the Election Commission was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complete his travel schedule before the poll dates are announced.

Once the dates have been listed, the Model Code of Conduct immediately comes into place. The code is a series of regulations meant to provide a level playing field to all parties in an election, with particular fetters on the ruling party so that it does not use its commanding position unfairly.

The tenure of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-year term expires on May 26.

The General Elections will be held to choose 543 members of the Lower House of Parliament.