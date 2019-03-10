Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the role of security forces like the Central Industrial Security Force have become significant when the country is facing “hostile neighbour”. He alleged some elements within the country are “hatching conspiracy” and getting encouragement from across the border.

Modi was addressing the 50th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force as the chief guest in Ghaziabad. Referring to the terror attacks in Pulwama and Uri, Modi said, “Enough is enough. We cannot keep suffering till eternity.”

“When the neighbour is very hostile but does not have the capability to fight a war, and when various conspiracies are hatched within the country get encouragement from across the border... When the ghastly pictures of terror come to light, under such difficult situations, [ensuring] security of the country and its institutions becomes very challenging,” the prime minister said.

At the event, Modi presented the Police and Fire Service Medals for distinguished and meritorious services. He lauded the achievements of the security force. “Easier to protect individual but difficult to protect institution where there is a daily footfall of 30 lakh,” he said.

He also commented on the “VIP culture” in the country, adding that the trend sometimes creates hurdles in the security systems.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi attends 50th Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/7kRd1nnPWj — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 50th Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/tpfXYdnBxx — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019

His comments come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, which were sparked when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber killed 40 security personnel on February 14.