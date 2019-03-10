Ethiopian Airlines flight with 157 on board crashes minutes after take-off
The aircraft was on its way from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.
A Boeing 737 aircraft of the Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after departing from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning, Al Jazeera reported. Eight crew members and 149 passengers are believed to have been on board the Nairobi-bound flight, the airline said.
The aircraft had taken off from the Ethiopian capital at 8.38 am local time (11.08 am Indian time), but lost contact at 8.44 am near Bishoftu, 60 km southeast of Addis Ababa.
Search and rescue operations are under way. Boeing, the aircraft maker, tweeted that it was aware of the incident and was closely monitoring the situation.
More details are awaited.