A Boeing 737 aircraft of the Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after departing from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning, Al Jazeera reported. Eight crew members and 149 passengers are believed to have been on board the Nairobi-bound flight, the airline said.

The aircraft had taken off from the Ethiopian capital at 8.38 am local time (11.08 am Indian time), but lost contact at 8.44 am near Bishoftu, 60 km southeast of Addis Ababa.

Search and rescue operations are under way. Boeing, the aircraft maker, tweeted that it was aware of the incident and was closely monitoring the situation.

More details are awaited.

Accident Bulletin no. 1

Issued on march 10, 2019 at 11:00am

Ethiopian Airlines will release further information as soon as it is available. Updated information will also be on Ethiopian Airlines website at https://t.co/Je7pXoKxHh pic.twitter.com/07wKZHPVPl — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 10, 2019

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019