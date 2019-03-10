Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to participate actively in the Lok Sabha elections shortly after the voting dates were announced on Sunday evening. “The festival of democracy, elections, are here,” he tweeted.

Voting to elect the 17th Lok Sabha will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, the Election Commission announced on Sunday. The votes will be counted on May 23. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately after the announcement.

Assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held along with the General Elections. The poll panel did not announce the dates for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi said India is “very proud” of the Election Commission for “assiduously organising elections” for several years. He expressed hope that the elections see a “historic turnout”.

Modi also wished all political parties and candidates the best, and said: “We may belong to different parties but our aim must be the same: the development of India and empowerment of every Indian.”

He also claimed that his government had spent five years “fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years”, and signed off with the hashtag #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar [Once again, Modi government].