Union minister Anantkumar Hegde has stirred up yet another controversy by questioning Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s ancestry in response to questions raised by the Opposition party about the Indian Air Force’s airstrikes conducted across the Line of Control.

The Union minister of State for Skill Development referred to Gandhi as a “pardesi” or foreigner at a gathering in Uttara Kannada on Sunday, The News Minute reported.

“Look at the pitiful situation they [Congress] have brought us to,” Hegde claimed. “The whole world is praising our soldiers for their courage and bravery and this man [Rahul Gandhi] wants proof of the damage caused in the attack [the Balakot airstrike]. How did the son of a Muslim become a Brahmin named Gandhi? He was born to a Muslim and a Christian. How does he become a Brahmin? Can he provide DNA proof?”

Rahul Gandhi’s grandfather, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s father Feroze Gandhi, happened to be a Parsi from Gujarat.

#WATCH: Union Minister Ananth Hegde says on Rahul Gandhi, "They want proof of surgical strikes even when whole world acknowledged it. This Muslim who calls himself a 'janeudhari Hindu', son of a Muslim father & a Christian mother, does he have proof that he is a Hindu"? (10.3.19) pic.twitter.com/FWXFky5jXH — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019

This is not the first time Hegde has made such Islamophobic statements. In January too, Hegde had called the Congress president a “hybrid specimen” with a Muslim father and a Christian mother. The minister’s statement was a reference to a Hindu priest’s claim in November 2018 that Gandhi’s “gotra was Dattatreya” and that the Congress chief is a Kashmiri Brahmin.

In January, Hegde had also faced criticism for his comments about Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife.