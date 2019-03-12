Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday faced the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party after he referred to the chief of extremist group Jaish-e-Mohammad as “Masood Azhar ji”. Gandhi made the remark at a meeting of party workers in New Delhi.

“You might remember Masood Azhar,” Gandhi said. “During the previous government of the 56-inch people, [present] National Security Advisor Ajit Doval went in an aircraft with Masood Azhar ji and handed him over in Kandahar.”

Gandhi was referring to the Kandahar plane hijack incident of December 24, 1999, when terrorists belonging to the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen group hijacked an Indian Airlines aircraft and flew it to Kandahar, in Afghanistan. The Indian government had to free three terrorists, including Masood Azhar, to secure the release of over 160 passengers.

Azhar’s group has taken responsibility for the February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, which killed 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force.

However, after Gandhi’s remark, BJP leaders lashed out on Twitter. “Come on “Rahul Gandhi Ji!” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted. “Earlier it were the likes of Digvijay Ji who called “Osama Ji” and “Hafiz Saeed Sahab”. Now you are saying “Masood Azhar Ji”. What has happened to the Congress?”

Union minister Smriti Irani claimed that Gandhi loves terrorists. “What is common between Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan?” she asked. “Their love for terrorists. Please note Rahul ji’s reverence for terrorist Masood Azhar – a testimony to #RahulLovesTerrorists.”

However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit back, saying that BJP and “bhakt media” should first address important questions. “Did NSA Doval not escort and release terrorist Masood Azhar in Kandahar?” he asked. “Did Modiji not invite Pakistan’s rogue Inter-Services Intelligence to investigate Pathankot terror attack?” He also claimed that Gandhi’s honorific for Azhar was sarcasm.

On Tuesday, Surjewala shared a purported interview of Doval, in which he praised the United Progressive Alliance government’s policy of not negotiating with terrorists. “The UPA government has come out with a categorical policy on hijacking,” Doval said. “They have said there would be no concession, no talks.”

“Why did the BJP government not show the same guts?” Surjewala asked.