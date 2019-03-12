Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the party resolved to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness. “No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour; no effort too little; this battle will be won,” he tweeted.

The party held a meeting of its Working Committee in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday, where Congress leaders discussed the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from April 11, PTI reported. The meeting will be followed by a mega rally at Adalaj town, where Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to address her first public rally after entering politics.

The Congress Working Committee is the highest decision-making body of the party and met in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, for the first time since 1961. The meeting was postponed after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. The CWC members observed a minute’s silence to pay respect to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans who were killed in the Pulwama attack, The Indian Express reported.

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi accused Modi of politicising the terror attack, News18 reported. “The people have been victimised, but PM Modi is playing the victim card,” she said. The meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee will be held on March 14 at her residence in Delhi, ANI reported.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the party should highlight the work done by the previous UPA government, the Ahmedabad Mirror reported. “The BJP is indulging in a misleading campaign,” he said.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel was also at the Sardar Patel Smarak where the meeting took place, ANI reported. Patel, who announced his decision to join the Congress two days ago, said the party will decide from which seat he will contest elections.

“I have full faith in the Congress,” News18 quoted him as saying. “I am glad I will work with Rahul Gandhi, who has been working for the welfare of the nation.”

At a press conference after the meeting, Congress leader Anand Sharma said the country’s principles and constitutional rights provided to its citizens were being constantly attacked, Times Now reported. “Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his speech said an attempt is being made to create India in a different mould than the one envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and other freedom fighters,” he said.

Gujarat Congress unit chief Amit Chavda said senior party leaders, including president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, will attend the “Jan Sankalp” rally after the CWC meeting. This will be Rahul Gandhi’s second visit to Gujarat within a month in the run-up to the polls. He had earlier addressed a rally in Valsad district February 14.

Before the meeting, senior party leaders visited the Gandhi Ashram to attend a prayer meet. They paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as March 12 marks the launch of the historic Dandi March from the Sabarmati Ashram in 1930.

Besides giving final shape to its election strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress will also demand answers from Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party on the government’s alleged unfulfilled promises. They will discuss ways to corner the government on issues of agrarian crisis, unemployment, lack of job creation, national security and women’s safety.

The CWC meeting comes after five of its Gujarat MLAs resigned from the party recently and joined the BJP.