The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Centre the permission to file an affidavit in the Rafale deal case, Bar and Bench reported. The Ministry of Defence will file the affidavit.

The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of review petitions against its verdict in the case, which dismissed the plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry. The court will continue the hearing on Thursday.

On March 6, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the review petitions should be dismissed because they are based on documents “stolen” from the Ministry of Defence. However, on March 8, the government made a U-turn. Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that the documents were not stolen, but the petitioners were using “photocopies of the original” papers.

In February, The Hindu had published multiple revelations about the deal that were unfavourable towards the government. The reports were based on government documents accessed by the newspaper.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had on March 7 said the government should not only investigate how the files went missing, but should also act on those implicated in them. Gandhi had also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of corruption and demanded a criminal investigation against him.