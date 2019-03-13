At lease eight students were killed and many feared trapped on Wednesday after a building that housed a school collapsed in Nigeria’s Lagos, BBC reported. The school had more than 100 students, rescue officials said.

Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode confirmed that there had been some casualties in the building collapse, and 25 people have been rescued, Africanews reported. Ambode also said that the school had been set up illegally in that building.

Rescue personnel have pulled out several children from the debris. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

Building collapses are not uncommon in the country where the administration is lenient in its enforcement of rules. In 2016, more than 100 people were killed when a church collapsed in Uyo town in Nigeria. In 2014, at least 116 people had died when a six-storey building collapsed in Lagos.