Two masked adolescent gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded around 17 other people at an elementary school in Brazil’s São Paulo on Wednesday before killing themselves, The Rio Times reported. The accused were seen entering the school and opening fire.

The deceased include five students, one school employee and a purported passerby. The police said the injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals. The incident occurred at 9.30 am (6 pm Indian Standard Time).

The police reported that another shooting incident occurred near the Raul Brasil elementary school a little while before the attack at the school. Investigators are trying to ascertain if the incidents are related. “We still cannot tell if the cases are related,” said Captain Cibele Marsolla, of the military police’s communication department.

“It’s a very sad scene, the saddest thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” São Paulo Governor João Doria said.

The last major school shooting attack in the country was in 2011, when a former student killed 12 children in Rio de Janeiro.

Newly elected President Jair Bolsonaro had recently declared that he would be lifting curbs on gun control laws in the country.