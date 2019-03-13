Several users across the globe on Wednesday evening reported that social media website Facebook had stopped working. While some users complained that they were having trouble posting on the social media site, others said they were not able to log in at all. Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram too reported issues.

A message showing to some of the users said that Facebook is down due to scheduled maintenance. “Facebook will be back soon,” the message showing to users reads. “Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you’re seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site.”

Users reported seeing “error code 1” and “error code 2” while trying to log into Facebook.

Website DownDetector said the errors were reported in parts of the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and the Philippines.

Several social media users took to Twitter to express their dismay and in some cases, panic.

Me: Instagram and Facebook are down.



Wife: Oh, no. You'll have to interact with people in person.



Me: No. There's still Twitter. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 13, 2019