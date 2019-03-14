India and Pakistan on Thursday held “constructive discussions” on various aspects of the Kartarpur corridor and agreed to rapidly operationalise the project. Both sides will next meet at Wagah on April 2 to take forth the discussions, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a joint statement after the meeting.

This was the first meeting between both countries in connection with the corridor and was held at the Attari-Wagah border on the Indian side in Punjab. The meeting was held in a cordial environment and officials discussed the draft agreement to facilitate the passage of pilgrims to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, said the statement.

“Both sides held detailed and constructive discussions on various aspects and provisions of the proposed agreement and agreed to work towards expeditiously operationalising the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor,” it said. “Both sides also held expert level discussions between the technical experts on the alignment and other details of the proposed corridor.”

The Indian delegation was led by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary SCL Das, while Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammad Faisal led the other side.

Ahead of the meeting on April 2, technical experts from both countries will meet at the proposed zero points on March 19 to finalise the alignment of the corridor.

The development comes amid strained ties between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in the bombing.

In November 2018, New Delhi and Islamabad laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor project, which will connect Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Pakistan’s Narowal district. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, died in Kartarpur in 1539. The corridor will allow Indian Sikh devotees to travel without visas to the pilgrimage site.

In January, India shared the coordinates of the crossing point of the corridor along the International Border with Pakistan and had invited a delegation for talks. While Pakistan had rejected an initial suggestion to finalise an agreement as childish, it had proposed to send a delegation to India on March 13.