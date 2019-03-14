Children’s books company Tulika Publishers on Wednesday won the International Excellence Award for Literary Translation Initiative at the London Book Fair.

“Tulika is a unique and important initiative,” the judges said. “Its ambitious, energetic and inclusive publishing programme is driven by a real social imperative, to promote multilingualism and give children stories in the languages they speak at home. Resisting the absolute dominance of English is vital work, and Tulika does that work with charm and humour.”

The Chennai-based publication said that author Vayu Naidu received the award on their behalf in London. Society of Authors President Daniel Hahn presented her with the award, it added. Naidu has written books like The Sari of Surya Vilas and Sita’s Ascent.

Meanwhile, The Konyaks: Last of the Tattooed Headhunters, a book by Phejin Konyak, won the Silver Award for “exemplary design and concept” in the photo books category. The book was published by Roli Books.

Another book – Pukka Indian: 100 Objects that Define India – won the award of excellence in “exemplary design and concept” in the Guides and Non-fiction category.