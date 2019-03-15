Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Islamabad and New Delhi will have better relations after the General Elections in India, Dawn reported. Khan said tensions between the two countries are the result of the upcoming relations in India, where, he alleged, hatred is being spread to gain political leverage.

The Pakistani leader said Islamabad has taken the first step on a new path to peace and progress. “Pakistan will have better relations with its neighbours, including India, after the end of their elections,” Khan said, according to PTI. “We will have good relations with all our neighbours and a peaceful Pakistan will be a prosperous Pakistan.”

The Lok Sabha elections in India will be held between April 11 and May 19, and the votes will be counted on May 23.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14 killed 40 Indian security personnel. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack. On February 26, the Indian Air Force had carried out cross-border strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot in response to the terrorist attack. A day after the strike, India and Pakistan engaged in aerial skirmishes.

Khan on Thursday announced Pakistan visa reforms, including online visa issuance facility for tourists. The scheme will facilitate visitors from 175 countries, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party tweeted. “This newly launched policy will open Pakistan’s doors to the world, making it more accessible to tourists and investors from across the globe,” the party added.