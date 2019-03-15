The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left front on Friday released its first list of candidates for 25 constituencies in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections. Left Front chairman Biman Bose said candidates for the remaining 17 of the state’s 42 parliamentary seats will be contested either by members of the Congress, PTI reported.

The CPI(M) had announced its candidates for Raiganj and Murshidabad earlier. “In some seats, there could be candidates jointly supported by the Congress and the Left Front,” he added.

The Left front and the Congress have agreed to a seat-sharing deal in West Bengal.

The Lok Sabha elections for 2019 will be held from April 11 to May 19, and the results will be announced on May 23. West Bengal will have elections in each phase.