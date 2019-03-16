An Australian man who was arrested and charged with murder after shootouts at two mosques in New Zealand had published a manifesto online on the “invasion” from India, China and Turkey.

The 74-page manifesto, titled “The Great Replacement”, described the three countries as “potential nation enemies in the East”. “The invaders must be removed from European soil, regardless from where they came or when they came. Roma, African, Indian, Turkish, Semitic or other. If they are not of our people, but live in our lands, they must be removed.”

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian-born man, was charged with one count of murder on Saturday. A Twitter account under Tarrant’s name had published the manifesto. The document was also published by an anonymous user on 8chan message board forum hours before the attack, reported ABC News.

Tarrant objected to immigration and multiculturalism and the “decaying” culture of the white, European, Western world in the manifesto, according to Al Jazeera.

The manifesto said: “Also, relying on this time period for our victory holds a second major disadvantage, that being vulnerability to foreign invasion, most likely from the east, specifically China;Turkey;India or some combination of the three. This time of possible instability will also be at a time where our potential nation enemies in the East will be reaching their own zeniths of power. We must not be in a chaotic, life or death civil war at a time when our rival nations are at their peak of dominance. The risk is too great.”

The manifesto also mentions United States President Donald Trump and Anders Breivik, a Norwegian white supremacist who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011. Trump expressed his sympathy for the victims after the attacks, but also rejected that white nationalism was on the rise.

Forty-nine people were killed in the shootings, making it the worst such attack in New Zealand’s history. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised to pass new gun regulations following the attacks.