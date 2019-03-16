Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign, reiterating his “chowkidar” status. Modi has repeatedly referred to himself as the country’s chowkidar, or watchman.

The “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign is seen as a kick-starter to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to Hindustan Times.

The BJP in a statement said the campaign was launched after extensive surveys and data analysis by party strategists, reported The Times of India. They claimed strategists feel that Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s “chowkidar chor hai” or “the watchman is a thief” remark was not resonating with people.

“This campaign will also further drive the narrative of PM’s strong and decisive image which multiple surveys have conveyed is the main factor in the upcoming elections,” the party said.

“Your Chowkidar is standing firm [and] serving the nation,” Modi tweeted on Saturday. “But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video, which begins with Modi saying, “Your chowkidar is absolutely alert”. The visuals show people from across the country singing the chorus “main bhi chowkidar hun”. The video urges people to join Modi on March 31 in a programme “Main bhi Chowkidar”.

The party also launched merchandise with the “Main bhi chowkidar” logo.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly used the “chowkidar chor hai” taunt against Modi, which he had started saying while alleging irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale defence deal. A A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated union of security guards had earlier submitted an application to the Mumbai Police to register a case against Gandhi, for his “chowkidar chor hai” jibe.