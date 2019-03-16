Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri’s son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi, PTI reported. Gandhi said Manish Khanduri would strengthen the party.

Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, who represents Garhwal in the 16th Lok Sabha, is a retired Army major general. He served as the chief minister of Uttarakhand from 2007 to 2009 and between 2011 and 2012. The veteran BJP leader also served in the Union Cabinet in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Last year, he was removed as the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

“[BC] Khanduri ji was the chairman of Parliament’s Defence Committee,” Gandhi said. “He was removed from the position by Narendra Modi, because he raised concerns in the Parliament on national security. There is no place for truth in BJP.”

Manish Khanduri said the Congress would make the country stronger under Gandhi’s leadership. He said: “Before coming here, I sought blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on path of truth, I said, ‘yes’.”