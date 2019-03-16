Suspected militants on Saturday shot dead a special police officer at her home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Khushboo Jan was shot at in her village in Vehil area, after which she sustained critical injuries. She succumbed to her injuries after she was taken to hospital, police said. Police have filed a case and an investigation is under way.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and are looking for the assailants, an unidentified official told PTI.

More details are awaited.