Eleven people were killed and four injured when a sports utility vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday morning, PTI reported. The deceased included five children.

The car, carrying 15 passengers from Chaderkote to Rajgarh, fell into the over 500-feet-deep gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle at Kunda nallah near Baglihar power house at 10.30 am, said an unidentified police official. Five people died on the spot, while others died on their way to hospital, reported The Indian Express.

Those who were critically injured, including the driver, were airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment. The police said the car was built to carry only seven passengers but the driver did not pay heed to this.

The police identified nine of those killed in the accident. They include 61-year-old Romal Din, 23-year-old Mohammad Mubeen, 30-year-old Rubeena Begum, 32-year-old Urmilla Devi, 37-year-old Babli Devi. Others include a 13-year-old, a nine-year-old, a two-year-old, and a three-month-old baby.