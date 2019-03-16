The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has written to the chief electoral officer of the National Capital Territory, requesting it to “appoint special observers for mosques, especially in Muslim-dominated areas, so that political and religious leaders can be stopped from spreading hate among people to influence elections”.

The BJP also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of attempting to polarise voters in Muslim areas. The party cited previous instances of the chief minister and members of his party allegedly making inflammatory speeches in such places.

“Many a time such inflammatory speeches are known to be delivered near or in mosques, where innocent members of the minority community gather to offer their daily prayers especially on Friday, which makes them a soft target for the hate mongering speeches being spread,” the saffron party alleged in its plea.

The BJP claimed that during Ramzan – a holy month for Muslims, which coincides with some Lok Sabha election dates in May – there is a high possibility of religion being used to provoke Muslims. “These kind of conduct goes highly unnoticed and unchecked as these speeches are often delivered behind the curtains in these holy places.”

The party said this was a matter of grave concern and the observers are required to ensure free and fair elections.