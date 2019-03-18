The Election Commission of India has directed the Air Traffic Control Department to share details of chartered flights and helicopters used for election purposes in order to keep a check on poll-related expenditure, PTI reported on Sunday.

An official said that Air Traffic Control officers have been asked to share the information with the district election officers where the airports are located.

Bihar Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh on Saturday said the poll panel conveyed its decision to all government officials at a review meeting held to monitor election-related expenses during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The multi-phase polls will be held from April 11 to May 19, and votes will be counted on May 23. The seven days of voting are April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

“The ATC [Air Traffic Control] towers of Patna and Gaya will have to share the details of all chartered flights, helicopters and passengers with the CEO’s [Chief Electoral Officer] office and the DEOs [District Election Officers] of Patna and Gaya districts,” said Singh. “The passengers of the chartered flights and helicopters will be frisked and their baggage will be checked.”

The nodal officer for expenditure, district magistrates, superintendent of police and officers of paramilitary forces were among those who attended the meeting.