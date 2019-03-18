The BSE Sensex rose 179.22 points to trade at 38,203.54, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty rose 51.20 points to trade at 11,478.05 at 10.37 am on Monday. The rise in the markets in the morning session was the result of sustained inflows of foreign funds and healthy buying in finance and banking stocks, Mint reported. However, the markets shed gains after the Sensex traded over 250 points higher in the early morning, while the Nifty crossed the 11,500-mark.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Axis Bank and National Thermal Power Corporation. The biggest losers were Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp, Vedanta, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and HCL Technologies.

On the Nifty, the stocks which gained the most in the early morning were Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra and Axis Bank. The stocks which declined the most were Maruti Suzuki, Grasim, Vedanta, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Hero Motocorp.

All other Asian markets too traded higher on Monday. The Australia ASX All Ordinaries was 10.60 points up, the Shanghai SE Composite Index 38.20 points higher, the Hong Kong Hang Seng up by 211.99 points, and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index by 53.75 points. Japan’s Nikkei 225 also traded 117.14 points higher.

The Indian rupee was trading 24 paise up at 68.84 to the United States dollar at 10.35 am.