A solider was killed and three people were injured after Pakistani forces allegedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported.

According to ANI, the incident occurred in Keri Battal in the Sunderbani sector around 5.30 am. The Indian Army retaliated, and the exchange of fire ended at 7.15 am, said defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand.

Jammu & Kashmir: One Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the firing in Keri Battal of Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri, today. https://t.co/WZvGmde1GG — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019

This came a day after Pakistani troops allegedly violated ceasefire at 6.30 pm on Sunday, triggering a strong response from the Indian Army. On Wednesday, Pakistan reportedly fired across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector.