Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be accorded a state funeral on Monday, a day after he died following a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. “It has been decided by the government that state funeral will be accorded to the departed dignitary,” Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary SK Shahi said in an order issued on Monday.

The Indian flag is being flown at half-mast on Monday to mark the death of the chief minister.

Parrikar’s body was brought to the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Panaji, Goa on Monday morning, after which it was taken to the Kala Academy, News18 reported. The body will lie in state there for people to pay homage, till around 4 pm. Hundreds of people lined up at Kala Academy to pay their respects to Parrikar, The Times of India reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Goa to pay his last respects to Parrikar. On Sunday, Modi had called Parrikar the “builder of modern Goa”. “Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years,” he said. “His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress.”

Parrikar’s last rites will be conducted at 5 pm at the Miramar beach next to the memorial of Goa’s first Chief Minister Dayanand Bandodkar, PTI reported.

The Goa Cabinet on Monday passed a resolution condoling Parrikar’s death. “Shri Parrikar will be remembered for his simplicity and his abilities as an exceptional administrator,” it said. “His contribution to the building of modern Goa and to the modernization of India’s Armed Forces as well as improvement to the lives of ex-servicemen will never be forgotten.” The Cabinet called Parrikar a “chief minister of commoners”.

Several political leaders from across the spectrum condoled Parrikar’s death on Sunday. BJP President Amit Shah said, “Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji’s family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said he was “deeply saddened” by Parrikar’s death. “Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons,” Gandhi said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said Parrikar’s demise had caused immense grief. “His passing away has left a huge gap in politics; we have lost a good politician,” he said. “I express my grief and I pay my tributes on behalf of my party and myself.”

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said: “We have lost an able and industrious administrator who made his mark with his simple demeanour and extraordinary intellect.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that Parrikar had “patiently endured” his illness, and expressed condolences to his family and admirers.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also said that Parrikar continued to work despite his illness. “He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and served as Goa chief minister four times,” she tweeted. “Condolences to his family.”

Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha also praised Parrikar as a “true nationalist, rare leader and extraordinary administrator”. “He was a kind, charismatic personality, with an approachable nature,” Sinha said.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, according to News18, “A gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual in his own right, Shri Manohar Parrikarji combined in himself the qualities of simplicity, sagacity and magnanimity.”

Meanwhile, all 14 MLAs of the Congress are in Goa on Monday to meet Governor Mridula Sinha to stake claim to form the government, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said. The Congress had on Sunday staked claim to form the government.