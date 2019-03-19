Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday extended businessman Robert Vadra’s anticipatory bail in a money laundering case till March 25, PTI reported. Vadra, the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar asked him to join the investigation after the agency said he was needed for custodial interrogation.

The investigating agency said Vadra was not cooperating in the investigation, ANI reported. “Robert Vadra is a beneficiary of several properties that have been acquired through crime proceeds,” the agency said. “Investigation in this regard is still ongoing and is at a crucial stage. It is important to unearth modus operandi adopted by all accused persons.”

Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning last month. He is alleged to have used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. On March 2, Delhi’s Patiala House Court extended the interim bail granted to him till March 19.

He is also being investigated in the Bikaner land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.