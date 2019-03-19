At least two people were killed after an under-construction building collapsed in Dharwad district of Karnataka, PTI reported quoting the police as saying. At least 40 people are feared trapped under the rubble, reports said.

The incident took place in Kumareshwara Nagar area of the district on Belagavi road, The Times Of India reported. Construction work was in progress on the third floor of the building, and as many as 150 people were inside shops on the first and second floors.

Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj, Deputy Commissioner M Deepa, and other senior officials rushed to the spot, The Hindu reported. A rescue operation is under way to extricate those trapped under the building. As many as 10 ambulances and other rescue vehicles are present at the site.

#Karnataka: According to police, one person dead, 6 people injured, 40 feared trapped at the site of collapse of an under construction building in

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy instructed the chief secretary to supervise the rescue operations and mobilise additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to Dharwad. “The rescue operation is on and five people have been extricated, so far, from the debris,” he said in a tweet. “I have instructed the concerned officials to be on location.”