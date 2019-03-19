The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to send extradition requests to Albania against two directors of Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, ANI reported. Nitin Sandesara and Chetankumar Sandesara are wanted in a Rs 8,100 crore money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate told the court that reliable sources have informed the agency that the brothers have taken citizenship of Albania, PTI reported. Non-bailable warrants have been issued against them this year.

Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana said that extradition requests need certification from the court. The court issued fresh non-bailable warrants against the accused and said these should be attached with the requests.

In February, the court had asked Nitin Sandesara and Chetankumar Sandesara to provide their address to the Enforcement Directorate within 15 days. The two accused had moved court seeking cancellation of the non-bailable warrants against them.

On January 21, the agency told the court that it had initiated the extradition process for four promoters – Nitin Sandesara, Chetankumar Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hiteshkumar Patel.

In October last year, the agency moved court to declare the four accused directors fugitive economic offenders under a new law. In December, the court issued non-bailable warrants against all four promoters.