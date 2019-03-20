The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday finalised a seat-sharing agreement with the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and the Kerala Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported. Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats and will vote on April 23.

BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao said the party will field candidates in 14 seats in Kerala. Ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena will contest in five seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress will fight in one, he added.

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena has been allotted the constituencies of Thrissur, Mavelikkara, Idukki, Alathur and Wayanad, Manorama Online reported.

Rao said the Central Election Committee of the BJP will decide the seat from where former Kummanam Rajasekharan will contest. Rajasekharan, who resigned as Mizoram Governor earlier this month, was the president of the BJP’s Kerala unit.

The BJP is expected to announce its list of candidates from the state by Thursday.