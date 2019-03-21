Several leaders across party lines have announced that they will not celebrate Holi as a mark of respect to the 40 security personnel who died in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said on Tuesday that he will not be celebrating the festival in the wake of the suicide attack. On Thursday, the minister tweeted his wishes.

Union ministers VK Singh and SS Ahluwalia too announced their decision to not celebrate Holi. “My family [and] I are not celebrating Holi this year owing to the sadness that engulfs us in the aftermath of the Pulwama Attacks [and] Manohar Parrikar Ji’s untimely death,” Singh tweeted, while extending his greetings.

Ahluwalia expressed solidarity with the families of the security personnel, “whose homes shall today stand testimony to their grief, amongst a world full of colour and festivities”.

The Aam Aadmi Party said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not celebrate Holi. Kejriwal, however, tweeted his greetings.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also will not participate in festivities this year in memory of the Central Reserve Police Force personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. “Heartiest Holi greetings to all,” she tweeted. “May your life be filled with colours of joy [and] happiness. Your enjoyment should not bring sorrow to someone else.”

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Jay Panda said he will also avoid Holi festivities this year. “While praying for their [CRPF personnel] families, I also pray that the festival of colours will bring good tidings for all of you [and] your loved ones.”

