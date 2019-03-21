Two police personnel sustained injuries after suspected militants threw a grenade at a police party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday, an official statement said. Dangiwacha Station House Officer and his escort official are undergoing treatment for their injuries at a local hospital.

The incident occurred around 10.20 am in Warpora. Security officials have cordoned the area.

Meanwhile, the state police reported a gunfire exchange in Kandi area of Baramulla’s Kalantara. Security forces have cordoned the area. More details are awaited.

The local administration has suspended internet services in the area.