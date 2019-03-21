The toll in the building collapse in Karnataka’s Dharwad rose to seven on Wednesday. The rescue operation is still underway to pull out around 20 people who are believed to be trapped in the debris of the four-storeyed under-construction building that collapsed in Kumareshwara Nagar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, TV9 Kannada pegged the toll at 8 and said that rescue operations were temporarily thwarted by a bee attack.

Rescue personnel include police personnel, three teams of National Disaster Response Force personnel from Ghaziabad and Bengaluru, 80 officials from the Fire and Emergency Services, 10 ambulances and five fire tenders that were deployed on Tuesday.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s office said 53 people had been rescued, three of whom are in a critical condition. The injured are being treated at the Civil Hospital in Dharwad. Kumaraswamy said he had asked the chief secretary to make a detailed inquiry into the accident.

The police have filed a case under IPC sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the building’s owners and set up a special team to investigate the matter. Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni’s relative is one of the owners of the building.

On Tuesday, Kulkarni had said that his relative was one of the building’s owners and that all those found guilty should be penalised.