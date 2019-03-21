Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh MLA Yogesh Verma was on Thursday shot at by unidentified gunmen when he was returning home after celebrating Holi at his office, the Hindustan Times reported. Verma, the MLA from Lakhimpur, sustained bullet wounds and was taken to hospital.

The incident took place around 3 pm, when Verma was returning from his office in Patel Nagar locality of Lakhimpur. He was shot below his right knee near the Guru Nanak Inter College, the Kheri district police said. The attackers fled after shooting Verma.

“The lawmaker has been sent for medical examination,” Lakhimpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Anand said. “Appropriate action would be taken after the complaint by him.”

Kheri District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Poonam visited Verma in hospital. He is now out of danger, ANI reported.