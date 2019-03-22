Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday condemned the acquittal of all four accused in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case and said the country has “strongly protested” against it, PTI reported.

A special National Investigation Agency court had acquitted Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary on March 20. The explosion, which took place on February 18, 2007, had killed 68 people, including 10 Indians. Most of the dead were Pakistani nationals.

Qureshi tweeted that Pakistan condemned the “Indian version of sham justice” which was “callously heedless” to the families of the 44 Pakistani victims.

“The decision by India’s National Investigation Court has shaken the people,” Qureshi told media in Islamabad, according to PTI. “The four accused were acquitted after 11 years, including Swami Aseemanand, who had already confessed his crime. Pakistan strongly protested on this development and gave a demarche to India.”

Qureshi said terrorists and terrorism were not confined to a specific region or religion, reported The Express Tribune. “Terrorism is a prevalent mindset and anyone can achieve their vested objectives through it,” he added.

On the Pulwama attack, Qureshi said Pakistan was committed to investigating and analysing the dossier sent by India following the February 14 attack. “We are serious about it and are analysing the dossier.”

Pakistan strongly condemns the Indian version of sham justice which translates to exonerating all perpetrators of the heinous #SamjhotaTerrorAttacks after more than 11 years, callously heedless to the families of the 44 Pakistani victims. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 21, 2019

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian High Commissioner to register a strong protest and to condemn the acquittal of all four accused in the case.