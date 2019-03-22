The Election Commission has filed a case against actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj for allegedly violating the Mode Code of Conduct, reports said. The independent candidate from Bengaluru has been accused of campaigning at a public meeting.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 10, when dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were announced. The elections will be held between April 11 and May 19, votes will be counted on May 23. Elections will be held in Karnataka on April 18 and April 23.

Murthy D, a flying squad officer for the 163 Vidhana Sabha constituency, complained to the Cubbon Park police and accused Raj of using a microphone during a public meeting near Mahatma Gandhi Circle on MG Road on March 12, Deccan Herald reported. The actor, however, told the police that the event was organised under the banner of “Media and Freedom of Expression”.

The Cubbon Park Police have charged Raj and the organisers of the event, Praveen K and Abhilash CS, under several sections of the Representation of People Act, and the Karnataka Police Act.

Several people who had attended the event had purportedly recorded Raj’s speech and forwarded it to officials who arrived only after the event ended, Murthy D said.

On January 5, Raj had announced that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency. Raj has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government for several months.