The daughter of former parliamentarian YS Vivekananda Reddy on Thursday met the Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer to seek his intervention in the inquiry of her father’s death, ANI reported. Reddy, the uncle of YSR Congress Party President Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found dead at his home in Pulivendula on March 15.

Sunitha Reddy met Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday. She submitted a representation, urging the Election Commission to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry by a Special Investigation Team.

Sunitha Reddy complained that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had made several statements that could divert the work of the investigation team. She submitted newspaper clippings to Dwivedi to show statements made by various leaders about her father’s death.

She said she would soon approach the Election Commission too to seek its intervention.

“False allegations are being made that there were internal clashes within my family,” she said. “There are 700 members in my family and differences are common in such big families. Let the SIT work in a fair manner. As the investigation is under way, I am sure the truth will come out.”

Vivekananda Reddy, 68, was the younger brother of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He was a former minister in the state government and had represented Kadapa in the Lok Sabha. Police are looking into his death as a murder case.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused YS Jaganmohan Reddy of orchestrating his uncle’s murder for political reasons, NDTV reported.

Assembly elections will take place in Andhra Pradesh on April 11 along with the Lok Sabha elections.