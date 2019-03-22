The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Friday announced their seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Other parties that have joined the grand alliance or the mahagathbandhan in the state are Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party.

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and the Hindustani Awam Morcha were earlier part of the National Democratic Alliance.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, led by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, will contest from 20 out of 40 seats in the state, while the Congress will contest from nine seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) will contest from one seat from the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s quota.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party will contest from five seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party will contest from three seats each.

Former Janata Dal (United) leader and now Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav will contest on a Rashtriya Janata Dal ticket, ANI reported.