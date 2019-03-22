The Centre on Friday banned Separatist Yasin Malik-led Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Front has been banned for allegedly promoting secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The front’s chief, Yasin Malik, is under arrest and is currently lodged in Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba confirmed that the organisation has been declared “unlawful” and said this was “in accordance with the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism followed by the government”, ANI reported. “It has spearheaded the separatist ideology in the Valley and it has been at the forefront of separatist activities and violence since 1988,” Gauba added.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba: Central govt has today declared Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction) as unlawful association under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This is in accordance with policy of zero tolerance against terrorism followed by govt. pic.twitter.com/AmibBNpEQg — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

“Thirty-seven FIRs have been registered by Jammu and Kashmir Police against JKLF,” said Gauba. “Two cases, including the case of murder of IAF personnel, were registered by CBI. National Investigation Agency has also registered a case which is under investigation.”

Gauba said many secessionist leaders were being provided security by the state. “After review, security of many such persons has been withdrawn and this process of review will continue further.”

This is the second organisation in Jammu and Kashmir that has been banned in less than a month. On February 28, the Centre declared the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir group an “unlawful association” for a period of five years for activities “prejudicial to internal security and public order”.