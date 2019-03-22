Nearly 60 people were killed and several injured after two buses collided in central Ghana on Friday, CNN reported. The accident took place in Kintampo town, about 430 km from capital Accra.

Each bus had around 50 passengers. “Most of the passengers in both vehicles died at the spot,” said a police spokesperson, according to BBC. “A number of them with varying degrees of injuries have been rushed to hospital.”

Police Commander Joseph Antwi Gyawu told AFP that the two buses were going in different directions when the collision took place. One of the vehicles caught fire after the accident.

Emergency services are still rescuing people trapped inside the two vehicles. Injured passengers have been sent to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital and Kintampo Government Hospital for treatment. A doctor at the Kintampo Government Hospital said 28 people were being treated for injuries.

In 2016, about 61 people died when a passenger bus collided with a cargo truck near Kintampo.