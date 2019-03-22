A journalist of a news channel in Assam was allegedly stabbed with knives at a restaurant in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri locality, the Guwahati Plus reported on Friday. The police said four people, including the owner of the restaurant, Sayed Ali, have been detained.

The police said the attack on Chakrapani Parashar was carried out by some workers of the restaurant on Thursday night. Parashar, who works with the Assam and North East bureau of News18, was taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently out of danger.

The attack took place when Parashar went to report on a fight between the main accused and some youths who were celebrating Holi. “Though the news was not telecast, the restaurant owner started an argument with Parashar for covering the incident,” News18 Assam/NE Deputy Manager (Operations) Aparup Barua told India Today. “In the evening, when about five to six of our journalists, including Parashar, went to the restaurant to settle the matter amicably, the accused took out a dagger and stabbed him repeatedly.”

CCTV footage shows Parashar being thrown out of the restaurant and beaten mercilessly after being stabbed in the abdomen, reported News18.

Several political parties and journalists’ organisations have condemned the attack. The Electronic Media Forum Assam has demanded stringent actions against the culprits. It also asked the state government to enact a special protection law. The United Television Media Association has filed an FIR with the Dispur Police demanding action, reported Northeast Today.