A group of unidentified men assaulted a Muslim family in their home in Gurugram’s Bhondsi on Thursday, The Indian Express reported on Saturday, quoting police. The family, in their police complaint, alleged that the accused told them to “go to Pakistan” and threatened them to vacate their home.

Six people have been arrested, according to News18. “We have registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections against the attackers at Bhondsi police station,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh said, adding that they would arrest the others based on the video footage that a family member recorded. The video has since gone viral.

In his complaint, 28-year-old Mohammad Dilshad said he was playing cricket with his cousins near the house when two motorcycle-borne men stopped by and started using communal slurs against them. When his uncle Mohammad Sajid tried to intervene, the men allegedly slapped him and left. They returned soon after with more motorcycle-borne men with sticks and iron rods.

“On seeing them, we ran into the house, and they all began demanding that the men come out or they will kill us,” Mohammad Dilshad told The Indian Express. “When we did not go out, they forced their way into the house and started beating us up.”

Mohammad Sajid’s wife said the accused fled with valuables and cash and damaged cars and windows.

Police have filed a case for rioting, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, house trespass and criminal intimidation.

Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said the fight broke out between two groups over a cricket match, The Hindu reported.