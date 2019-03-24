Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Uma Bharti on Sunday said only LK Advani can answer questions about his candidature but insisted that the veteran’s stature will not be affected even if he does not contest the upcoming elections. The BJP has fielded party president Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, a seat from where Advani had been winning since 1998.

“The only person who should comment right now to clear the air, all these things – the mist around – is Advani ji,” Bharti told PTI. Bharti, however, said it was Advani who played a pivotal role in making Narendra Modi the prime minister. She added that Advani has never craved for any position.

Many veteran leaders, including Shanta Kumar, BC Khanduri and Kariya Munda, have been dropped this time. Bharti who was appointed the party’s vice president on Saturday, is herself not contesting the Lok Sabha polls.