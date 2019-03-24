A soldier was killed on Sunday when Pakistani troops allegedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, PTI quoted a defence spokesperson as saying. At least three personnel of the Indian Army have been killed since last week.

Defence Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the Pakistani troops targetted forward posts and villages with heavy caliber weapons and rockets. The Indian Army retaliated in strong measure and inflicted damage and casualties to the Pakistani troops.

Anand said Grenadier Hari Bhakar was guarding a forward post in Shahpur area of Poonch and was injured in the cross-border firing which began on Saturday evening. He later succumbed to his injuries. A wreath laying ceremony was held in northern Army headquarters at Udhampur to pay tribute to Bhakar, PTI reported.

Pakistani troops also violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Sunday morning, he said.

On March 18, Indian Army’s rifleman Karamjeet Singh was killed in Rajouri district during Pakistani firing. On March 21, rifleman Yash Paul died in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control.