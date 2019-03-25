Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Sunday said the Opposition had no leader who could become the next prime minister even if it were to win the Lok Sabha elections, Hindustan Times reported.

“Mayawati or Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar or Stalin, leaders of the mahgathbandhan [grand alliance] talk about defeating Modi, but if you ask them where they will contest the elections from, they say they will not contest elections,” Shah said at an election rally in Agra. “They are scared of losing to Modi. They don’t have the courage to fight elections and they are dreaming of removing Modi [from power].”

Shah claimed that the alliance will have one prime minister for each day of the week and on Sundays, the prime minister’s chair will be empty, reported India Today. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi works 18 hours a day and has not taken any leave in the past five years.

मायावती हों या ममता बनर्जी, शरद पवार हों या स्टालिन, महागठबंधन के नेता मोदी को हटाने की बात करते हैं लेकिन जब इनसे पूछो कि चुनाव कहाँ से लड़ोगे तो हाथ खड़े कर लेते हैं।



यह मोदी जी से हार का डर है। इनमें चुनाव लड़ने की हिम्मत नहीं है और मोदी को हटाने का सपने देख रहे हैं! pic.twitter.com/ZW2JIe8jiC — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 24, 2019

Shah said the government led by Modi has worked for the development of the nation, not for any particular community, while citing the scheme of direct cash transfers to farmers and medical insurance for the poor as the government’s commitment to all-round development. “It is the BJP’s development versus the corruption of the mahagathbandhan in these elections,” he said, according to Hindustan Times.

Shah praised the prime minister for the “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control in 2016 and the recent Balakot air strike in Pakistan. Shah also accused the Opposition of indulging in vote bank politics by abusing the defence forces of the country. “Sam Pitroda raised questions about Balakot air strike,” he said. “I ask if they are related to Pakistanis.”

Shah said: “There used to be two countries, US and Israel which used to be known for avenging its soldiers. Now India has become the third country to do so under Modi.... Only Modi can ensure the country’s security.”

Shah said the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were in power in Uttar Pradesh for over 20 years. Shah claimed both parties worked for particular castes and did not think of overall development.