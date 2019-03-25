Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday criticised the Congress for allegedly creating trouble in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

His comments come in the wake of incumbent legislator SP Muddahanumegowda announcing his decision to file a nomination as the Congress candidate from Tumkur seat, the constituency from where Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda is contesting the elections. Tumkur was one of the eight Lok Sabha seats conceded to the Janata Dal (Secular) as part of the seat-sharing arrangement with Congress in Karnataka.

“We all are fighting unitedly but a few people are unnecessarily creating a disturbance for their personal gains,” Kumaraswamy told ANI. “It is Congress’s responsibility to sort out its own issues.”

The chief minister said some people in the Congress had tried to create “speed breakers” for his party’s candidates. “No matter how much they back stab my candidates, JD(S) workers and I won’t do the same,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Kumaraswamy said that Janata Dal (Secular) workers have not created hurdles for Congress candidates even in constituencies where his party’s presence is strong, Deccan Herald reported.

Amid the tensions, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara urged Congress leader SP Muddahanumegowda to “obey the coalition dharma”, ANI reported. “We have to follow high command’s order that gave eight seats to the JD(S),” Parameshwara said. “If HD Deve Gowda changes his mind, please give this seat to us.”