Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government led by Adityanath for ignoring the grievances of teachers in the state.

Vadra, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh east, alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party ministers were “busy marketing t-shirts” instead of listening to the grievances of teachers in Uttar Pradesh. She tweeted that “shiksha mitras”, or contractual teachers, of the state are humiliated every day and many of them had committed suicide.

She claimed teachers who protested were beaten up. Contractual teachers have often raised demands for better wages and appointment as assistant teachers. Last year, contractual teachers tonsured their heads to demand that their services be regularised.

“BJP’s ministers are busy marketing T-shirts, I wish they would pay attention to those who are facing struggles,” she said on Twitter. Vadra’s comment comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about “Main Bhi Chowkidar” T-shirts and merchandise.

On Sunday, Vadra criticised Chief Minister Adityanath for unpaid dues to sugarcane farmers in the state. “This chowkidar is only working for the rich, not the poor,” she tweeted.

She also tweeted a photo with anganwadi workers, who she said had been requesting state employee status. The BJP government instead of listening to their grievances, have “used the lathis on them”.

Vadra criticised the state government for the low wages provided to ASHA workers or Accredited Social Health Activist workers. Vadra said ASHA workers, who are responsible for the health of pregnant women, are paid Rs 600, but the government has never sought an increase in their honorarium.